ANDERSON — A group of Good Samaritans are being credited with helping a driver and passenger trapped after an accident on Ind. 36 on Sunday.
One vehicle was involved in the accident near County Road 400 East, leaving the driver and passenger trapped inside.
When Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Ramer arrived at the accident a group of people had helped the driver out of the vehicle, he said.
Ramer, with assistance from the Good Samaritans, was able to force the passenger door open, allowing the patient, who was conscious and alert when the deputy arrived, to be stabilized before medics arrived.
"The 8-10 people that remained on scene were instrumental in assisting during the initial phases of this accident," said Ramer in a press release.
Both the driver and passenger suffered cuts and head injuries, and were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.
