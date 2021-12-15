ANDERSON — Local businessman Randy Good has filed a libel lawsuit against two local men.
The suit in Madison Circuit Cour Division 4 listed Good and Good’s Candy Shop as filing against David Schwartz and David Isabelle.
A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 22.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ralph Sipes, states that Schwartz and Isabelle have 2,785 friends and 313 followers on their Facebook page.
Good’s Candy Shop’s Facebook account reaches 46,274 others, and on June 13, 2021, either Schwartz or Isabelle posted on the business' social media site: “Randy Good you need to call off your friends they are threatening me and my family. What kind of person are you?”
The same day, either Schwartz or Isabelle posted on their joint social media page, “Randy good of Goods candy better call of his dogs”.
The two men also posted a similar message on The Herald Bulletin’s Facebook page.
There were nine additional postings alleging Good and his friends were threatening the two men.
The lawsuit says the statements made by Schwartz and Isabelle are false and the posting constitute defamation and specifically slander.
“As a result of defendant Schwartz and/or Isabelle’s willful and malicious conduct, the reputation of Randy Good and Good’s Candy Shop were damaged and both have suffered public disgrace among their business associates and the community,” the court document states.
In May, Good had posted a help wanted message, discouraging certain types of applicants that Good said are hard to manage and create a toxic work environment. He said he was not looking for “splitters,” who spread gossip, and “pukers,’’ who constantly talk about their own problems at work.
Good also wrote that the negative qualities are typical of girls and something they learn from their mothers — “boys just duke it out.”
People took offense at the comments, and the post spread like a wildfire on social media.
In September, Good announced that he sold the business to Missouri-based Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store.
