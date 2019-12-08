INDIANAPOLIS – The six candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District made their case for the conservative wing of the party.
The Indiana Conservative Alliance and the Central Indiana Tea Party coalition invited the candidates vying to replace incumbent Susan Brooks in the U.S. House.
Six of the seven declared candidates attended the Freedom Forum on Saturday. Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell didn’t attend because of a prior engagement.
Kent Abernathy, Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson and Danny Niederberger all proclaimed their conservative roots and support of President Donald Trump during the two hour session.
All six said they were running for an elective office for the first time. None of them were able to separate themselves from the pack.
Brooks announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2020 to represent the district that includes all of Madison, Hamilton and Tipton counties and portions of Grant and Howard counties.
They were asked to respond to questions pertaining to the federal debt, immigration, abortion, foreign policy and health care.
When it came to the growing federal deficit, Niederberger said no budget has been passed since 2006.
“The debt is growing by $1 trillion per year,” he said. “We need to have a balanced federal budget and phase in the elimination of the debt over five years.”
Henderson said spending is out of control and Congress needs to eliminate programs with no results.
Bale said the proposed 2020 budget proposal has the budget balanced in six years.
“What are you going to cut?” he asked. “You’re not going to cut Social Security or Medicare which is promised to people.”
Abernathy said Republicans elected to Congress in the past were not true to their campaign promises of balancing the federal budget.
“We need leaders willing to make the tough decisions,” he said. “We need to streamline and simplify the tax rate.”
As could be expected, all six wanted to see the Affordable Care Act repealed and in some cases replaced.
“It wasn’t necessary in the first place,” said Dietzen, who is a medical doctor.
Beckwith said it should be repealed and not replaced.
“The free enterprise system can get health care costs down and quality up,” he said.
All six said they want to secure the border with Mexico and to either bring the troops home immediately from the Middle East or have a clearly defined goal and exit strategy.
During closing statements, Niederberger said he deserved people’s vote because he is the only candidate with a defined platform.
Henderson said it was important for the Republican Party to protect the seat in the U.S. House, a seat that is being targeted by the Democratic Party.
“We need a strong conservative candidate to run for the seat,” she said.
Dietzen described himself as a constitutional conservative who would defend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Beckwith was critical of the Republican Party establishment.
“The Republican Party establishment today looks like the 1995 Democrats,” he said. “In the future, will the Republicans look like the Democrats of now? We need to turn the tide back.”
Abernathy said the district needs to be represented by someone willing to make the tough decisions like paying down the national debt and supporting the military.
