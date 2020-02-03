ANDERSON — The Republican Party appears likely to have contested nominations in the May primary for the two seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Filing for the May 5 primary ends at noon Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
Tim Westerfield, who resigned last week as county administrator, filed paperwork on Friday to oppose incumbent Republican John Richwine for the District 3 (North District) seat.
Incumbent Mike Phipps is already being challenged for the party’s nomination in District 2 (Middle District) by former county councilwoman, treasurer and clerk Darlene Likens.
Two more candidates filed last week for the Republican Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District and at least two more are expected before the close of filing Friday.
As was expected, Beth Henderson filed her declaration of candidacy with the secretary of state’s office and was joined during the week by Victor Wakely.
That brings the number of candidates to 10 seeking to replace incumbent Republican Susan Brooks, who is not seeking reelection.
Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced her candidacy last week and will file this week along with Chuck Dietzen.
They join Kent Abernathy, Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson, Matthew Hook, Danny Niederberger, Mark Small and Russell Stwalley in the race.
Andy Jacobs joined the field consisting of Jennifer Christie, Christina Hale and Dee Thornton seeking the Democratic Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
Bill Savage filed for one of the three Democratic Party nominations for an at-large seat on the Madison County Council.
Savage joins Treva Bostic, Stephany Mae Finney and Tim Funk in the field for the three nominations.
Arnie Nelling filed for the Democratic Party nomination for House District 32.
Nelling ran against incumbent Republican Tony Cook in 2018 and received 29% of the vote.
Cook is being challenged for the GOP nomination in District 32 by Daniel Bragg.
Incumbent Madison Circuit Court Division 2 Judge George Pancol has filed for reelection in the Democratic Party primary.
Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone filed for the party’s nomination for Madison Circuit Court Division 5 judge. Incumbent Democrat Tom Clem is not seeking reelection.
Thus far, Jason Childers is the only Republican seeking the nomination in Circuit Court Division 5, but Edgewood Town Court Judge Scott Norrick announced on social media he is seeking the nomination.
