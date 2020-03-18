ANDERSON – Former Anderson resident and nationally acclaimed gospel music singer Sandi Patty confirmed Wednesday she has contracted the COVID-19 virus.
Patty, 63, made the announcement on Facebook from her home in Oklahoma City and is in self-quarantine with her husband, Don Peslis.
“I haven’t felt well for a couple of weeks,” Patty said during the post. “I have been traveling and came back to Oklahoma City.”
Patty said she was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and was notified Tuesday that she tested positive.
“Quarantining ourselves was the right decision for everybody else to do,” she said.
Patty grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Anderson University in the 1970s.
Her career blossomed after joining Alexandria resident Bill Gaither, and she won two Dove Awards in 1982.
Patty has won 39 Dove Awards and five Grammy awards during her career, and her albums have sold more than 11 million copies.
She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004.
Patty graduated from Anderson University in 1979 and married John Helvering. They divorced in the 1990s and she married Peslis, who was a back-up singer during her performances.
The couple moved from Anderson to Oklahoma City in 2008.
