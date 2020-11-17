INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb will quarantine after several members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Tuesday from his office.
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has advised Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb to go into quarantine. The Holcombs are considered close contacts of the security details members and will be tested later this week, according to the release.
The state health department will do contact tracing for the governor, his wife and the security detail.
Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the ISDH, will lead Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 state briefing, and the governor will join by phone.
