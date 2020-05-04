ANDERSON — The Anderson City Building and other facilities owned by the city will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
The Madison County Government Center remains open to the public by appointment only.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city-owned facilities will remain closed and employees will continue to work a modified work schedule, which includes working from home.
“While I agree with the importance of reopening our economy in a safe and smart way, I continue to have high concerns about the health of both our employees and our citizens,” Broderick said in an email.
He noted that Madison County ranks ninth in the state in reported cases and sixth in terms of deaths from the novel coronavirus.
“Neither the State of Indiana or Madison County has come close to the recommended 14 days of declining cases before taking this action,” Broderick said. “According to the county website our county has had no more than three days of decline. It is clear we are still heavily in the midst of a serious and deadly pandemic that threatens many lives on our community.”
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said coordinating the reopening of the courthouse and government buildings is a multi-department process.
“The Commissioners, Human Resource Department, and the County Health Department are in coordination with department heads and the courts as a strategy is developed as to what to open, when, and how,” Hughes said in an email. “Currently, the buildings remain in the 'Stage 1' state, and will stay in that state until further notice.”
The county commissioners are working across the departments to assist with identifying the terms of the opening process, he said.
Hughes said county officials are working to process Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order on Friday to start reopening the state’s economy and how to implement the directive.
