ANDERSON — No explosive device was found after the Madison County Government Center was evacuated for several hours Wednesday as a result of a bomb threat.
Dan Dykes, Madison County administrator, said the bomb threat was phoned in at approximately 10:20 a.m.
Dykes said the building was evacuated with employees returning to work at 1 p.m.
Dykes said the Indiana State Police provided a dog to search the building for any signs of a bomb.
He explained all of the county’s K-9 units were working the incident of the missing 3-year-old boy south of the intersection of Interstate 69 and Indiana 13.
It is believed to be the first bomb threat called into the Government Center for three years.
State police did a walk-through of the building, and officials are reviewing security footage.
Dykes said county officials will meet Thursday to conduct a briefing on the incident.
