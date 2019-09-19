ANDERSON — After more than $5 million has been spent on repairs to the Madison County Government Center, additional work is required.
The county spent $4.5 million to remove asbestos, remodel the Government Center and install a new heating and cooling system and an additional $400,000 to replace the elevators over the past three years.
The Madison County Council denied a request by Al Epperly, the county’s property manager, for $111,500 in the courthouse budget including $50,000 for repairs and maintenance.
Epperly said at the time funding for maintaining the county-owned buildings in the budget is insufficient.
Epperly and Madison County Administrator Tim Westerfield on Tuesday pointed out some of the work that is needed at the Government Center.
Epperly was named properties manager on a full-time basis in August, a position he held from 1995 to 2005.
When he took the position he thought the Government Center was like a new building.
“There were several things that were not in the program in terms of getting things taken care of,” he said. “They were restricted by the availability of funds.
“Everything should be done,” Epperly said of the needed work. “I couldn’t put a priority on things. They all need to be done.”
The estimated cost of the needed immediate repairs is $100,000.
Anthony Emery, president of the Madison County Council, said spending will have to be on a case-by-case basis.
“If it’s not a public safety concern, any spending will have to be put on hold,” he said.
Epperly is hopeful that during the winter months a new cover can be replaced on a pit used for the air conditioning system in the building’s basement.
Epperly noted the cover is rusting and no longer fits over the pit, which catches water from the chiller. It also has numerous pieces of equipment located above the cover.
“It should have been replaced before the renovation took place and the new equipment was installed,” he said. “We have to raise the equipment to replace the cover over the pit, at least two weeks of work.”
Epperly said the plate was replaced in 2001 or 2002.
“The rust is a result of all the condensation and there was a problem with the chiller,” he said. “There was too much water in the pit and the water came down from the chiller and flooded the basement.”
Epperly estimated the cost at $30,000.
Another concern is cracks in the bricks in the clock tower on the roof.
“Because of the cracks the weather gets into the bricks,” Epperly said. “It’s right above a stairwell. It will cause a leak down the stairwell and there is the potential of the bricks falling on the roof.”
That’s another project he hopes to fix before winter.
“When it was repaired they caulked it instead of having a brick mason coming in and fixing it properly,” he said. “Something needs to be done in a reasonable amount of time.”
Epperly said a brick mason should be hired to tuck point and apply a sealant to the bricks.
Another concern is to repair an electrical short to the bell tower.
Westerfield said the $75,000 in the budget for capital projects is money meant for the repairs to the building.
“There are other facilities that need repairs. We have to pick and choose which ones have to be repaired and which can be delayed for a period of time,” he said. “The council and commissioners realize the safety and security of the buildings for the public and employees is first and foremost.
“We want to make sure we’re getting the problems taken care of as they are brought to our attention,” Westerfield said.
He said the work to remove the asbestos and replace the elevators justified the costs.
“The No. 1 issues were taken care of with the asbestos removal and replacement of the elevators,” Westerfield said. “It was a big cost and a big project.”
