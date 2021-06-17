ALEXANDRIA — As people get vaccinated and the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, governmental bodies have an important decision to make: Do they continue to stream and record the public meetings that have taken place remotely since March 2020 when Gov. Eric Holcomb put emergency stay-at-home orders in place?
Up until that time, most audio-recorded their proceedings, but few offered video. And even those that did may have been limited in terms of whether members of the public could interact with the boards and councils the way they would in person.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the several Madison County municipalities, suggested to the Alexandria City Council on May 17 that its members may want to consider an ordinance to make the ability to do the city’s business remotely a permanent option. Without the ordinance, the council would continue to operate under the state’s Open Door Law as it did prior to the pandemic.
“For things like public hearings and voting on budgets, you have to be present. That hasn’t changed,” he said.
That conversation was possible because of a recent change in state law that gives government bodies the legal authority to conduct their meetings remotely through platforms, such as Zoom or Facebook Live, or through conference calls.
Alexandria is one of many local governments weighing whether to continue streaming their meetings.
An ordinance would make it possible for all city boards to allow a certain number of members to appear remotely and to vote on nearly any issue, Graham said. Those appearing remotely would count toward the quorum necessary to conduct a public meeting, he added.
One type of body that already has this capability under state law, Graham said, is redevelopment commissions.
“Up to two redevelopment commission members can meet remotely and still count toward the quorum,” he said. “This would just allow that particular rule to be expanded for all city boards.”
Many members of the Alexandria council agreed they liked the flexibility.
“It was very helpful for me when I could attend from my home, and I appreciated that, so I like that option that you can,” said Alexandria Councilwoman Pam Luck. “I like that option because you don’t know when you may need to do that.”
As convenient as it is for council and board members, continuing to stream or otherwise broadcast meetings makes government more accessible to the public.
Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Allison M. Roby said city officials decided to meet by conference call rather than a video platform because some people don’t have the technology to support video platforms.
During the pandemic, she said, members of the public could participate in the meetings and interact with the council members. However, though the conference calls will continue, the ability to interact no longer exists, Roby said.
“Now it’s all muted because I am not in front of the computer,” she said.
The conference call was the method selected because it was free, but Roby anticipates the council eventually will move to a video platform.
“Some people still aren’t comfortable with coming out in public because of COVID, and it opens up that if someone is busy or has other engagements, they can still listen in on a meeting,” she said.
The Town of Pendleton had intermittently streamed its meetings for a while prior to the pandemic as a way to get the public more involved in the thoroughfare plan, Council President Chet Babb said.
Though he hasn’t received any statistics, Babb said he believes public engagement is up when the town streams.
“It really depends on what is on the agenda. If it’s a hot topic, you get more people on there,” he said.
