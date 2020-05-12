Indiana court asked to rule on replacing attorney general

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hill's law license will be suspended for 30 days over an allegation that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday, May 11, 2020. The unanimous court decision said that the state's attorney disciplinary commission "proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery."

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has filed an emergency motion with the Indiana Supreme Court to clarify whether Attorney General Curtis Hill can continue to hold his position after his suspension.

On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days, starting May 18, followed by an automatic license reinstatement.

Four women said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party in 2018 celebrating the conclusion of the legislative session. The court and hearing officer found him guilty of misdemeanor battery.

The Indiana Constitution allows Holcomb to name a successor if the office is vacated, but the constitution doesn’t clarify whether a suspension qualifies as a vacancy.

In a statement, Hill appointed a deputy attorney general to fulfill his duties during his suspension. Holcomb’s appeal says Hill's right to make that appointment isn’t addressed in the Indiana Code.

Holcomb's appeal doesn’t ask whether Hill will still qualify as a candidate for re-election.

Hill’s license will be reinstated just days before the Republican Convention in June, when delegates will nominate the Republican candidate for attorney general.

Adam Krupp, the former Department of Revenue commissioner, withdrew from the Republican race in late April and endorsed Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter. He and central Indiana attorney John Westercamp will compete against Hill for the Republican nomination.

Tags

Recommended for you