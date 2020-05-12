INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has filed an emergency motion with the Indiana Supreme Court to clarify whether Attorney General Curtis Hill can continue to hold his position after his suspension.
On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days, starting May 18, followed by an automatic license reinstatement.
Four women said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party in 2018 celebrating the conclusion of the legislative session. The court and hearing officer found him guilty of misdemeanor battery.
The Indiana Constitution allows Holcomb to name a successor if the office is vacated, but the constitution doesn’t clarify whether a suspension qualifies as a vacancy.
In a statement, Hill appointed a deputy attorney general to fulfill his duties during his suspension. Holcomb’s appeal says Hill’s right to make that appointment isn’t addressed in the Indiana Code.
Holcomb’s appeal doesn’t ask whether Hill will still qualify as a candidate for reelection.
Hill’s license will be reinstated just days before the Republican Convention in June, when delegates will nominate the Republican candidate for attorney general.
Adam Krupp, the former Department of Revenue commissioner, withdrew from the Republican race in late April and endorsed Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter. He and central Indiana attorney John Westercamp will compete against Hill for the Republican nomination.
