INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb today signed Executive Order 20-30 to extend the public health emergency for an additional 30 days to July 4, according to a press release from the state.
The governor also signed Executive Order 20-31, which allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 during the public health emergency. The order will enable them to continue to receive education, workforce training and health benefits, the release said.
Executive Order 20-31 also extends the time period to renew professional licenses, certificates or permits to June 30.
Because of the current restrictions on in-person dining in restaurants, the executive order reduces the amount of food sales a restaurant must report to maintain its alcoholic beverage permit, according to the release.
Additionally, deadlines for the calculation of local taxes were also extended by the executive order.
