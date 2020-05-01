INDIANAPOLIS — The latest executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb will permit 89 of Indiana’s 92 counties to move to “Stage 2” of the five reopening stages, as detailed by the governor’s office.

Each stage gradually eases restrictions, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, well into the summer.

Beginning Monday, retail and commercial businesses, including malls, can open at 50% capacity, with common spaces limited to 25% capacity. The limit on gatherings increases from 10 people to 25 people and about half of the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ offices will open by appointment only.

Under Stage 2, nursing homes, bars and gyms will remain closed.

Public libraries may also reopen, though state officials encourage office employees to continue working remotely, if possible.

The most vulnerable Hoosiers, including those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, are asked to remain at home.

Personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors, may open on May 11 by appointment only with operational limitations. Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible.

The Stage 2 measures apply for all counties, except Marion, Lake and Cass. Marion and Lake — Indiana's two largest counties — can move into Stage 2 on May 11, while Cass County, which had a recent coronavirus outbreak at a Tyson pork processing plant, will be delayed until May 18.

Officials stressed that the ability for counties to move forward with reopening will be tied to the capacity of their hospitals and said that guidance would be reconsidered if hospitalization numbers spike.

Enforcement under the order remains unclear, with state officials saying Hoosiers will self-regulate. Under the state’s last executive order, businesses received only verbal warnings and the state sent no cease-and-desist letters.

Editor's note: This article has been modified to correct the beginning of Stage 2 for 89 Indiana counties to Monday.