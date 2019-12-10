TERRE HAUTE – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his office’s agenda for the upcoming 2020 legislative session Tuesday, taking aim at — among other targets — motorists who use hand-held devices to text, tweet or navigate.
The current law prohibits only texting while driving, not social media or other phone use, making it difficult to enforce, according to the Holcomb administration.
“When you’re looking at that phone, you’re not looking somewhere that you should be,” Holcomb said. “It’s those things that distract you from what you’re doing, and that’s driving.”
The governor's agenda, announced at a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce meeting, focuses more broadly on the economy, infrastructure, workforce readiness, public health and government services.
Administrative infrastructure items include $30 million in upgrades for state parks, improvements to I-69, attracting more nonstop flights and opening up the second round of applications for Next Level Broadband grants.
“We know that in today’s economy, if you don’t have access … it puts a strain on your higher-education pursuits, your wellness (and) your healthcare access,” Holcomb said.
Holding teachers and schools harmless from poor ILEARN test scores remains a priority for both Holcomb and House leadership, with Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, previously saying it would be his first legislative priority.
Holcomb also suggested making the new 15-hour, unpaid externship optional for teachers. Under current law, all teachers renewing their licenses are required to spend the externship learning about their community’s workforce needs.
“Business leaders in a community (and) the State Department of Workforce Development need to get that information to the school corporation, to the superintendents,” Holcomb said. “I want the schools to still have it. … I just don’t believe that the teacher needs to be that first point of contact.”
The final report from the Teacher Compensation Commission, which will make recommendations for improving teacher pay, is anticipated in the spring. Holcomb wants to increase teacher pay to put Indiana among the top three Midwestern states for teacher salaries so that Indiana schools are attractive to job applicants.
House Democrats criticized Holcomb and Republicans for delaying teacher pay raises another year and not acting on other pressing issues.
“Yes, we should pursue ‘hold harmless’ legislation, but we also must explore the obsession with testing pursued by this Governor and the Republicans that has led us into this mess,” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
The statement echoed the Red For Ed statehouse rally, where thousands of teachers demanded higher pay, less testing and other support on Organization Day, Nov. 19, the kickoff for the legislative session.
“While the governor and the Republicans may want to wait yet another year on raising teacher pay, the teachers who came here on Organization Day and House Democrats believe we cannot wait one more day to do what’s right,” GiaQuinta said in the statement. “House Democrats believe paying teachers a fair and decent wage is more important than building a hog barn, and we intend to take every chance to debate and vote on this issue in 2020.”
Holcomb has proposed using $50 million in extra funds in the state’s reserves to replace the century-old swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds along with other one-time capital projects and debt obligations. Republican leaders at the statehouse have said they don't anticipate re-opening the state’s two-year budget during the short 2020 session.
Other Holcomb priorities noted Tuesday include creating a “transparency portal” for health care procedures and protecting patients from surprise billing by enabling them to receive detailed cost estimates prior to care. Holcomb also pledged support for the Republican priority of raising the minimum age for purchase of tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.
“That will include stiffening some civil penalties for folks that are knowingly selling to the underage,” Holcomb said. “We won’t be the first in America doing this at this age level.”
Holcomb named several other potential causes for legislation, including: establishing individualized case management/education plans for incarcerated offenders, requiring schools to start a relationship with a local mental health provider in order to be eligible for Secured School Safety grants, allowing for emergency services to be reimbursed for providing emergency care at home and protecting pregnant Hoosiers by requiring businesses to make job accommodations.
“All of these items, as you can tell, are all about more access and more awareness and being very connected and responsive to what local needs truly are,” Holcomb said. “Ultimately, the end goal is to grow this state; to take this state to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.