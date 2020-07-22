INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he will issue an executive order Thursday requiring Hoosiers to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
The mask order will begin July 27.
The order applies to anyone 8 years or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities or transportation services, or in outside public spaces when you cannot socially distance.
Mask use in schools is required for grades 3 and up, faculty and staff, volunteers and anyone else in schools. Masks are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.
Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, and eating and drinking.
Masks are strongly recommended for ages 2-7.
