ANDERSON — Former Florida resident Karl Lazar relocated to Madison County several years ago to open treatment centers for substance abuse.
He started with the Bridges of Hope, which transitioned into Grace House about three years ago.
“I took a leap of faith when we opened Bridges of Hope,” Lazar said. “The first time I saw snow was when I moved to Indiana.”
Now Grace House plans to open the women’s residential treatment center at the former Dove Harbor site on Broadway pending a special use exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Darrell Mitchell, CEO of Progress House in Indianapolis, said the women’s treatment center in Anderson is vital.
“We basically have the same number of beds for treatment in central Indiana as we did 20 years ago,” he said. “Substance abuse is epidemic.”
Mitchell said those completing treatment programs need to have additional services available during the transition.
“This is very encouraging,” he said.
Grace House currently is operating nine housing units with two more being remodeled, Mitchell said. They employ 22 people and, once the women’s center opens, additional staff will be hired.
“The operational housing is actually recovery homes,” he said. “We have beds for up to 65 people.”
Lazar hopes to get approval for the women’s residential unit and be operating by the end of June with space for 28 women.
He said the women will be in alcohol and drug rehabilitation for 30 to 45 days.
The cost is covered through insurance.
“They can’t continue to work while in treatment,” Lazar said. “If that is the situation they can be covered by the Family Medical Leave Act.
“We don’t want them to leave the facility at all. They’re under 24-hour supervision and medical care,” he said.
Lazar said the idea to start Grace House came from Anderson firefighter Skip Ockomon.
“I had left Bridges of Hope and Skip told me they needed a good women’s facility in Anderson and when was I going to do it,” he said.
His mother, Wendy, provided the initial financial assistance to start the Grace House program as part of her legacy.
“I didn’t want to open a women’s facility. My fiancee at the time helped me start Grace House,” Lazar said. “It exploded and in three years we opened nine houses.”
The staff is trained to help people get through their addiction problems. There are behavioral health technicians, licensed clinic social workers, licensed mental health counselor, group facilities and recovery coaches.
“I’ve been ready to open a year ago,” Lazar said.
He said at first the new facility will house 14 women on the first floor.
“It’s an ebb and flow,” Lazar said. “Right now the women’s housing program is full and there is a waiting list. The men’s program has four empty beds.”
Because the local need for treatment is so great, he said, Grace House went from one house to nine in just a few years.
“I don’t think we will ever have enough beds,” Lazar said. “It’s not just this county. It’s all over the state.
“I have been asked to open in Muncie and Columbus,” he said. “I’m staying in Anderson.”
Lazar said the clients come from all over the state.
“A lot of those people become county residents,” he said. “We see most of our men and women going through the program getting good employment and there is the support system here. We’ve seen very little success out of people that graduate from our program and return home (elsewhere) as compared to those that stay in Madison County.”
