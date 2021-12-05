ANDERSON — Christian hip-hop artist Swoope never has been in trouble with the law, but as he brought a message of dignity, hope and worth to youth in the Madison County Juvenile Probation program, he felt a connection.
Though he didn’t know the youth personally, the Grammy-winning artist said he had an intimate understanding of their backgrounds and the challenges they faced that brought them under court supervision.
“I know them. I went to school with them,” he said. “The connectivity of being open and authentic with them made them feel like I knew where they were coming from.”
His last name in bright lights onstage, Lawrence Allen Swoope II also brought his message, sprinkled with Bible verses, and a mini-concert of four of his most popular songs to an audience of about 100 youth Friday evening at Madison Park Church of God. The program was sponsored by various organizations, including the Madison County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.
Though he’s from Akron, Ohio, Swoope has his personal connections to Anderson, coming to town every summer until he was 15 with his mother, the late Diana Lynn Swoope, a pastor with the Church of God-Anderson.
Louis Jackson IV joined co-moderators Monica Watkins, digital content producer for 14 News in Evansville, and AHS graduate Ryan Mason on a panel that grilled Swoope on a variety of topics, including creativity and inspiration, mental health and family life.
Though his interests span a broad range of music genres, Jackson, 15, admitted he wasn’t familiar with Swoope until a week ago when he was asked to serve as a moderator.
“When I first found out I was going to do it, I didn’t want to, but then I realized most people can’t get this opportunity,” the Anderson High School sophomore said. It was his first time rubbing elbows with a celebrity.
In the end, Jackson said serving on the panel was valuable because Swoope gave him insight on leadership and the often unrealistic expectations young people face because of media and peer pressure.
“He brought out a lot just dealing with patience. What he kept saying is, ‘I am enough.’”
Veronica Watkins, a longtime family friend of Swoope’s from the days when she lived in his hometown, said it was her work through her organization Sista’s of Royalty with the girls at the detention center that inspired her to ask him to come back to Anderson.
“There was one girl, in particular, a very talented girl I mentored. She can sing; she can rap; she can dance, but her background was holding her back from seeing the possibilities.”
Madison County Circuit Court 2 Judge Stephen Koester, who was in the audience Friday night with his family, oversees the juvenile probation program that administers the county’s detention alternatives program.
“I think anytime someone of national prominence can come here to support the kids, I think that’s important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.