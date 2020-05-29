Bailey Bond, our granddaughter, started getting our groceries on April 8. Her fiance, Jack, helped her.
She left Butler University on April 24 to relocate to Miami, Florida, to attend Florida International University. Bailey got accepted to FIU for her Ph.D. and master’s.
Even though she was very busy preparing, she even brought each of us an Easter basket and desserts without reimbursement.
They got groceries for others — her future in-laws, because she’s receiving chemotherapy; her maternal grandparents, because she’s receiving radiation and chemotherapy; and her brother’s groceries, besides her own groceries.
I am sure it took all day because after sanitizing groceries, they delivered to Noblesville and three residences in Pendleton.
Before leaving for Florida, she made arrangements for her brother, Brayden, a senior in high school, to take over. He has two friends helping him. They are all doing a great job! We appreciate all of them very much!!
It just shows how considerate and thoughtful the younger generation is for the more vulnerable older adults and their safety during this crisis!
We all hope and pray it’s over soon and never returns! We feel very blessed!
Gary and Theresa Bond, Pendleton
