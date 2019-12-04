ANDERSON — Linda Burger has not seen her grandchildren in three years, but she said she plans to seek custody of them after learning that their mother was arrested on suspicion of neglect.
“I haven’t seen them since they were babies,” said Burger, 57.
Burger is the paternal grandmother of Brayden Burger, 9, and Izah Burger, 10. The children’s mother, Kathryn Hill, was charged with Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury in September.
A caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services discovered Hill’s 4-year-old child was malnourished and “appeared nearly unresponsive.” Among his injuries, the 4-year-old had open sores on his face and neck, injuries to his neck, burns to his face and ears and abrasions on his face.
“It’s horrific,” she said of the child’s injuries. “I’m just beyond myself.”
The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and he and his siblings, which include Burger’s two grandchildren, were put in foster care.
On Monday, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said a Madison County grand jury filed four criminal charges of neglect against the caseworker, Spencer Day Osborn, who is accused of not checking on the child’s condition for a year.
Burger, who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, said the caseworker should be held accountable. She also called Hill “a monster.”
“I got a lot more words to call her, but I couldn’t tell them to you,” she said.
Burger said Hill was her son’s girlfriend and they lived together for awhile. She said her son, Taylor Burger, talked about Hill hitting the children when he lived with her, but Linda Burger said that she never saw signs of abuse.
Her son, who is serving time at the Plainfield Correctional Facility for dealing a controlled substance, has 78 days left of his sentence.
“He went to Indiana two years ago to see his children and got locked up,” Linda Burger said.
She said a caseworker contacted her son in prison last week and Taylor Burger then contacted his mother to seek custody of the children.
“He gave Taylor all the paperwork and basically told Taylor my grandchildren were traumatized,” she said.
Burger said she has talked with a caseworker who has explained what she needs to do to gain custody of her grandchildren.
“I will do whatever I have to do,” she said. “She has kept those kids from us. We want to give them a good life. We have good schools and I would love to put them in sports.”
Burger said that in 2014, Hill was accused of child neglect and when the state investigated the allegations they discovered that Izah and Brayden were feeding and changing the diapers of the younger children in the home.
She said she was also disappointed that Hill was allowed to post bond to get out of jail given the severity of the charges against her.
