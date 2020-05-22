ANDERSON – The city of Anderson is reopening the Grandview Municipal Golf Course and the disc golf course at Edgewater Park.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced both facilities will be opened, with limited use at Grandview, starting Saturday.
The golf course will be available for play between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Tee times should be booked by calling 765-648-6880.
“We are happy to announce this limited re-opening of Grandview Golf Course,” Broderick said in a press release. “We want to thank all of our loyal players for their patience during this difficult time while we worked together to keep everyone in our community safe.”
Broderick also announced the re-opening of the Sanders Memorial Disc Golf Course at Edgewater Park.
The following restrictions will be in effect until further notice for Grandview: Credit or debit cards only, no cash accepted; practice social distancing; tee times will be 12 to 15 minutes apart.
Golfers should not remove or touch flag sticks and should repair sand traps with their feet. Also, players will be asked not to use the ball washers or remove cup guards.
Players may use individual golf carts if requested, for no additional charge. Carts are subject to availability.
The Pro-Shop will be limited to four customers at a time, with patrons following social distancing while inside.
The city recommends the wearing of masks at both venues and is advising that anyone who is or has recently been sick should not participate.
Broderick said park department personnel are working to reopen of basketball courts per Indiana’s Stage 3 guidelines, which took effect Friday.
All trails in the city parks are open. Playground equipment remains closed, as do restroom facilities in each park.
The restaurant at Grandview will remain closed until further notice. Soda pop, water and light snacks will be available for purchase, but no alcoholic beverage will be sold on the premises for now.
