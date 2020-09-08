ANDERSON — A Grant County man placed on probation in July has been arrested on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.
Elwood police arrested Thomas Strong, 30, of Jonesboro on Sunday on a Level 5 felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon and a Level 5 felony charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South A street on a report that Strong’s girlfriend could be heard screaming “Stop, don’t hit me” and a male subject was hitting the walls with a baseball bat.
When police arrived, they observed a broken window in the house, and a man inside the residence said Strong left with his girlfriend.
The man told police that Strong barged into the house with a baseball bat and he saw the woman being hit with the bat.
The man told police he was struck by the baseball bat on the right arm and across the left side of his back.
Court records state that Strong was upset that the man was at the house with his girlfriend.
The woman had a bruise mark on her left wrist and multiple bruises on both arms.
According to the affidavit, Strong admitted to striking the man with the baseball bat.
Magistrate Jason Childers set Strong’s bond at $10,000 full cash Tuesday because of the serious nature of the crime and the fact he was on probation.
Childers issued no contact orders involving both of the victims.
Strong entered a plea of guilty on July 29 to a misdemeanor charge of theft and received a one-year suspended sentence.
Charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness were dismissed.
He pleaded guilty on July 30 to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy and again received a one-year suspended sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.