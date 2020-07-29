A Greenfield man was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis with head, back and leg injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday at noon, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
According to the release, a 1999 Acura was traveling south on County Road 300 East, south of County Road 950 South, when the vehicle crossed the center line. The driver, Gavin Pine, 23, overcorrected and drove off the east side of the road, striking a row of trees and a fence.
Pine was ejected from the vehicle and then walked to a nearby residence where he collapsed.
The investigation is ongoing. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor, according to the release.
Adams Township Fire Department, SEALS Ambulance, Stat Flight and EMA assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.