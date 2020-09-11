ANDERSON — Like so many things in 2020 the Ride for the Mounds is going virtual this year.
Instead of one day, the event will stretch over two weeks starting Saturday and ending on September 27.
There are three out and back rides to choose from, ranging from a family friendly three mile trek on the Anderson Airport trail that connects the town Chesterfield to Mounds State Park, up to a 28 mile trip from Yorktown to the Medford Trail head on the Cardinal Greenway.
The third option is an 11 mile trip on Anderson's river trails starting at Raible Avenue to Scatterfield and back.
The event benefits the Mound Greenway, a proposal to create a linear park and trail connecting Anderson and Muncie along the White River.
"We hope that people from all over the state who support trails and a clean, free-flowing White River will join us for this unique ride, our 6th annual Ride for the Mounds, and help us make the Mounds Greenway a reality," said Bob Weaver, Mounds Greenway campaign manger for the Hoosier Environmental Council.
The trail was offered as an alternative to the damning of the White River in Anderson to create the Mounds Lake Reservoir.
Registration is free but a donation of $10 per adult will help cover the cost of the event.
"We felt like it's a tough time to ask people for money," said Weaver. "It felt like an opportunity to just thank them for what they've done for us in the past and encourage people to get out there and ride."
There will be prizes for the best family photo, best individual photo and best sponsor highlight photo. To be eligible post the photo to social media using the hashtag #RFTM2020 and tagging @MoundsGreenway.
