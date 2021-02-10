ANDERSON — Madison County's weekly 2-metric score moved from 2.0 to 1.5 when the state updated its COVID-19 map on Wednesday.
If the score stays at 1.5 or lower for another week, the county will move to a yellow advisory level.
The county has had less than 20 new cases a day over the past week and demand for tests is down by more than half, according to Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
"Provided that we stay like that I think we'll be a solid yellow next week," Grimes said.
Last week the department ramped up its clinic as it went from getting 400 doses a week to 2,000.
"I'm impressed, really impressed, with how the staff has adapted to that load," Grimes said.
"Within just one day everything was streamlined. So we are gearing up and hoping that we'll get an increase again in March," she said.
Having the increased doses available, Grimes said she is concerned about the lack of parking at the Health Department and limited waiting space.
Securing a new location for the clinic that would address both problems is on the agenda of the Board of County Commissioners' special meeting scheduled for Friday.
"We're really hopeful that we can move in the next couple of weeks," Grimes said.
According to the state vaccination dashboard, 14,976 Madison County residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 5,221 are fully vaccinated.
Using the Census Bureau's 2019 estimate for the county's population – 129,569, about 12% of residents have received their first dose.
