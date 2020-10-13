ANDERSON — Victoria Davis wanted input on a situation regarding a Hispanic man in his late 40s or early 50s who is on kidney dialysis, last month lost his son, last week lost his wife and looked as if he soon might lose his home.
“He’s had a lot of loss. He’s going through a lot of depression,” she explained, hoping to get some direction from the dozen or so social service and health care leaders in a Zoom meeting Monday. “I know sometimes you can get the emergency Medicaid when you’re undocumented, but he doesn’t even have that.”
Davis, an officer manager and court reporter for the Madison County Juvenile Probation Department, provided a case study in the disparities minorities face when it comes to health care.
The brainstorming session was part of the first meeting of the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup’s Healthcare Subcommittee. The subcommittee is one of several planned to examine issues and find solutions to barriers to success for disenfranchised youth.
The workgroup is intended to help find ways to minimize disparities experienced by juveniles who get caught up by the criminal justice system. But organizers said they believe regular communication and action will help not only juvenile offenders but minorities around the county.
“I know we want to look at different aspects of health care as far as where the disparities lie, but we really want to get a focus as to what we will do moving forward,” said Ruthie Smith of Women’s and Children’s Services at Community Hospital Anderson, who co-chairs the subcommittee with local pediatrician Teri Schultz.
Among the most necessary of services, subcommittee members agreed, are mental health services. Mental health issues often lead to behaviors that result in law enforcement intervention.
Among the barriers to adequate health care for minorities identified by subcommittee members are cultural and language issues, inadequate transportation and a lack of diversity among health care providers.
Cultural issues, including the perception that asking for help means one is weak, often prevent African Americans and Latinos from seeking mental health services, participants, including Barbara Scott, CEO at Aspire, said. She said there is a growing gap between primary physicians and mental health providers who really need to work together.
“There just aren’t enough people who are able to prescribe medications, so it gets thrown back on the primary care doctors,” she said. “A lot of it may be that they’re undocumented and hesitate to go from place to place.”
For Latinos, that’s compounded by a lack of interpreters who speak Spanish.
“You have to rely on interpretation, and that’s just not a good relationship builder,” Scott said.
Schultz said the hospitals appear to have adequate interpreter services during regular business hours, but delays in treatment are likely after hours.
“It becomes tricky for them to get care when there aren’t a lot of interpreters,” she said. “Lots of those people won’t call in after hours because they don’t think they will reach someone.”
Using interpreters in mental health also can be uncomfortable because it’s uncertain whether the ideas are really coming across properly, Schultz said.
“It’s like a three-way conversation, which is very confusing, so a lot of those people end up going to the ER, which is not the best thing to do,” she said.
Not having a reliable way to get to appointments also is a problem, Schultz said.
“We have a lot of people failing preventative care appointments, which are the most important because of a lack of transportation,” she said.
Having more providers who look like them might put Black and Hispanic patients more at ease and encourage them to make their appointments, especially for the mental health services, Schultz said.
Though there are several working groups with a variety of missions that bring together the leaders of local social service and health care agencies, such as Aspire, Meridian Health and the Jane Pauley Center, on a regular basis, even their communications could be better, Scott said.
“There’s a disconnect between the resources that are there, and the people who have the need,” she said.
For instance, Schultz admitted she doesn’t tend to send patients to federally funded health centers because she doesn’t have a relationship with them.
