ANDERSON — Indiana must do better, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers said of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Myers, who is running for governor against incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, addressed the media Wednesday about his concerns.
He said as governor he would have a more aggressive mask mandate and was critical of Holcomb’s decision to elevate Indiana to Stage 5 in the response to the pandemic.
“It’s no secret I’m still concerned about Indiana’s efforts being made to protect our public health,” Myers said. “The White House is in complete disarray to manage their own offices.”
He said President Donald Trump is not wearing a mask and not following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We can’t trust the president, vice president or governor,” Myers said.
He said Indiana has had a positive test rate of 13% over the past seven days, and hospital admissions are moving up to the same levels that were seen in May.
“Moving to Stage 5 was wrong,” Myers said. “It needs to be reversed.”
He noted the city of Chicago is warning residents not to travel to Indiana, and Illinois is asking Hoosiers traveling to that state to quarantine for 14 days.
“Our state and our inflated numbers now has Indiana placed on the national high-risk list along with Tennessee and Florida,” Myers said. “Without decisions by our state leaders, more Hoosiers will likely die.”
Myers, a former Indiana state health commissioner, said he is concerned about the approaching flu season and the impact during the winter months on hospitals.
“There should be a mask mandate in Indiana,” he said. “Local officials are not getting strong guidelines from the state. They need to be more specific for local officials.”
Myers said there should be a true mask mandate and if the courts find that position defenseless the Legislature should be called into special session to change state law.
He believes that federal and state officials are putting economic concerns above that of public health.
“That is something I would never do,” Myers said. “The job of the governor is to protect the people.”
Medical experts believe Indiana has continued to make mistakes and that changes need to be made, he said.
“We’re not going back to the old normal anytime soon,” Myers said.
He believes portions of Indiana should be set back to Stage 3 or Stage 4 in Holcomb’s roadmap to reopen the state’s economy.
“The average person hears we’re at Stage 5, which is the best one, and that is how people will judge where we are.
“This is serious,” Myers said. “There could be a great deal more cases of the virus to deal with. The time to act is now. We have a little bit of time before the apocalyptic scenarios some are predicting for COVID outbreaks this fall.”
