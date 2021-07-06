ALEXANDRIA − A sunny Independence Day weekend prompted patrons and families to spend time in the sun at the Alexandria City Pool on Monday.
"This is about our second time here and the pool is very nice," Jerry Swafford said. "Just trying to get out more."
From Chattanooga, TN, Jerry Swafford and his wife, Carrie, visited family from Alexandria on their vacation.
Located at Beulah Park, the facility is open to the public daily from noon to 6 p.m. at a cost of $4 per person and free of charge for children three years and under.
Assistant manager of the pool house, Max Naselroad, 19, noticed more people attending the pool this year compared to last year.
"Yesterday, we had about 300 people, and last year for the Fourth (of July), I think we only had about 150 people," he said.
The facility honored a free swim entry for public safety workers and veterans for the holiday.
The facility's maximum capacity has extended from 300 people to 400 people this summer. Due to lifted COVID-19 restrictions, more guests feel comfortable returning to the public pools.
"I just like seeing everyone here," Naselroad said. "Especially, it's really nice to see families that don't have their own pool come here. They can have fun."
Anderson's Jill Hunt and her daughters, Sydney and Haley, visited the Alexandria City Pool for the first time Monday.
"We usually go to Mounds (State Park Swimming Pool), but since they don't have enough lifeguards this year, we decided to try this one out," Hunt said. "Everyone had work off today so we came to relax."
"The lifeguards are very interactive, very entertaining," she added.
From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., families can night-swim for the same price. Naselroad said many guests and companies rent the facility for private use.
"This morning, we had the Alexandria Fire Department come and train at our pool, so it's cool that we get to work with them," Naselroad said. "Community Hospital will book the pool for their patients every summer, too, so we have cool stuff like that here."
