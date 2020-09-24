ANDERSON — Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the local Habitat for Humanity group plans to construct two new houses and rehabilitate two more.
Newly named director Jan Miller took over in May following the resignation of Kellie Kelley.
Crews are currently working to complete a new house under construction in the 2000 block of East Sixth Street that should be completed by the end of the year.
Miller said World Habitat Day is Oct. 5 and the local organization is hoping to make people more aware of the program.
The Madison County Habitat for Humanity chapter started in 1988 and has constructed 70 homes for people in Anderson, Elwood, Lapel and Frankton.
Miller said the families moving into the new homes are required to help construct their house.
“We sell the house and hold the mortgage,” she said. “In February, we will be accepting applications for houses in 2021.”
There are income guidelines to make sure a family can afford the house they are moving into. There are also budget and homeownership classes.
Miller said no one is required to pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs through the program.
She said many families in Anderson are spending 50% of their income on housing.
“We get an appraisal done and that sets the sale price,” Miller said. “We never set a payment for housing at more than 30% of income.”
In the rare case where a family can no longer afford to live in a house provided by Habitat for Humanity, the property is returned to the organization and rehabilitated for another family to purchase.
“In the deed we include a provision that Habitat has the right of first refusal to purchase a house,” she said.
The city of Anderson has provided property for Habitat for Humanity through the Blight Elimination Program. Next year the city is expected to provide funding for a new house construction in partnership with the organization.
“We want to increase the number of new homes we’re constructing every year,” Miller said. “It costs us about $60,000 to build a new house.”
The mortgage payments being made on the properties are then used to construct a new house.
Habitat for Humanity is working with United Way of Madison County, Pathstone, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Anderson Community Development Department.
Miller previously worked for Ball State University in the area of international development and focused on war-torn countries.
She has visited Afghanistan six times.
“Anderson is my home,” Miller said. “I love this community.
“This is a chance to make a difference in my hometown and be a part of Anderson,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity is also working with the Sweet 16 Quality of Life Plan, which is focusing on homes and businesses in and around the 46016 ZIP code, which includes the Wigwam, the former Anderson High School basketball arena that is in the program’s revitalization and reuse project.
They determine where they build new houses based on several factors like greatest need of blight elimination, business development, youth opportunities and healthy living improvements.
