ANDERSON — An email account and computer used by the founder of Clubster, a social network for private clubs, was hacked on Wednesday and a message containing a racial slur and expletive was sent to members of 10 different clubs across the country, including the Anderson Country Club.
The account and computer belonged to Clubster founder William King. The message was posted to Anderson Country Club’s news feed Wednesday evening and stated it was from William King on behalf of the club.
Brian Garrett, manager of Anderson Country Club, received a notification when the message was posted and deleted it within a few minutes but an email that contained the message in the subject line was already sent to members.
Before deleting the message Garrett captured a screen shot as evidence and filed a case with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.
“I would like to reiterate that Anderson Country Club will not and does not take this matter as a simple juvenile hack, we are determined to find out the exact explanation behind this and are questioning Clubster’s cybersecurity roadmap to prevent this type of activity from happening again,” Garrett said in a letter sent to members and shared with The Herald Bulletin.
In a post on their Facebook page Clubster said the account the hackers used had been closed.
“These posts and email contained extremely offensive and reprehensible language that does not represent Clubster, our club, or the employees of either. We sincerely apologize and are sorry for this egregious incident. This type of language and beliefs have no place anywhere in our society,” said McRedmond Morelli, Clubster CEO.
Garrett said the club is evaluating its relationship with Clubster and a decision about using them in the future will depend on the results of their investigation and what security measures Clubster will put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
“It’s just disgusting, it’s deplorable, we don’t condone it and we hope that the people that do things like this get brought to justice,” Garrett said.
