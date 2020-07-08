PENDLETON — South Madison Community Schools has a new superintendent leading the district into the 2020-21 school year and the age of COVID-19 with the retirement June 30 of Superintendent Joseph A. Buck.
Mark J. Hall, who most recently served as assistant superintendent at South Madison, took over on July 1. He previously served as principal at Pendleton Heights High School.
“I just want to continue the great things we have going on in South Madison. We have a great team in place, and that’s why I am pretty confident we can reopen the schools safely,” Hall said.
Buck could not be reached for comment.
After serving for 40 years in education, nine of them as superintendent at South Madison, Buck announced right before spring break in March that he would step down at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“As a district, we were glad to have him leading us through the very challenging final months of the school year,” Hall said.
Hall’s permanent appointment as superintendent was approved by the district’s board of trustees on May 21.
President Chris Boots, who has served on the board for 12 years, also was president when Buck, who only had an administrator’s license at the time, was appointed superintendent. Boots said initially when he called the Indiana Department of Education to see whether the superintendent’s license could be fast tracked, he was told it would take months — until the IDOE official learned it was for Buck, Boots said..
“He said. ‘You sign the paper and send it down here today, and I will sign it this afternoon.”
Buck’s legacy, Boots said, is leaving the district in strong academic and financial positions, advancing capital improvements and reforming morale among teachers, staff and administrators.
“He’s led the charge, and I cannot say enough about Joe Buck, and it all boils down to his character,” he said.
Financially speaking, Boots said, Buick has led South Madison to stability few others in the state have.
“We were able to give raises every year for the past several years to all of our staff, and we credit Joe for that,” he said. “We put in a football field, and we didn’t add any new taxes or raise any new debt.”
Buck, who often proudly declared his entire career was spent in South Madison, also was able to complete a capital improvement program that preceded his tenure as superintendent with the new activity center at the high school.
“It’s used by virtually every extracurricular activity in the school,” Boots said.
Though superintendents sometimes lock horns with their school boards and staffs, Buck was unifying, Boots said.
“Joe has done an amazing job as superintendent. He has elevated morale to a place that it may have never been with our staff. Joe is very well respected by everyone, and we hated to see him go,” he said. “He’s done such a good job of attracting new talent.”
Though some districts conduct national searches to find the best candidate to serve as a new superintendent, Boots said South Madison’s board knew almost immediately it would hire from within, even though the position was posted. The move was made, in part, at the urging of parents, teachers and union officials who called concerned about a changing of the guard amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they wanted stability by having someone who already understood the district and community.
“Being the board president at the time, I was fearful what would happen,” he said.
After being mentored by Buck the past two years, Hall emerged as the ideal candidate, Boots said.
“His credentials went above and beyond,” he said. “It worked just like clockwork, it was just fantastic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.