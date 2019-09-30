INDIANAPOLIS — Like many kids, JoJo Gentry was thrilled to have the opportunity to sit on her grandfather’s lap and listen to his stories.
But Richard Grant’s tales weren’t like many other grandfathers’.
The former Anderson resident was a public information officer for the U.S. Navy after World War II. It was his job to meet grieving families at Pearl Harbor who had lost loved ones during the Japanese attack and give them tours of the then-closed naval base.
Her grandfather’s experiences provided Gentry with an indelible sense of the power of storytelling. And, as she grew older, she began to question him about the process and the details that went into his unique job.
That’s how she fell in love with journalism and the idea it could be her career.
“He was just always funny, a very intelligent man,” Gentry said. “He documented his life through photos and experiences and wrote them all down. So I go back and read them sometimes.”
Gentry estimates she kept a photo of Grant as the lock screen on her cell phone for three full years following his death.
Unfortunately, he didn’t live long enough to see her achieve her dream.
Gentry, a former golf and tennis star at Lapel and an Anderson native, puts her storytelling skills to good use these days as an anchor and reporter for Indy Sports Central — a cooperative effort between CBS 4 and Fox 59.
The chance to come back to her home market and tell the stories of people in her community is invaluable to Gentry.
“It’s my dream job,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to come back and be a journalist in Indianapolis. To be here and have this opportunity with Channel 4 and Channel 59 is something that has just fallen into place really nicely.
“And I think I work with a great group of guys. They’ve supported me, and they care about my growth there.”
Gentry looks up to sports director Chris Hagan, who has two decades of on-air experience in Indianapolis and is a constant source of information.
But she’s learning from all of her co-workers as she settles into the job.
Gentry’s entry into the business was unique.
Like many professional pursuits, journalism relies a lot on networking. Making connections, or exploiting existing relationships, plays a big role in many “big breaks.”
But Gentry made her own breaks.
She admits she was not as dedicated a student at Lapel as she could have been — and that stood in stark contrast to her twin sister, Jill, who also was a star student-athlete for the Bulldogs — but she worked hard to gain admission to Butler University. And that school changed her life.
As a sophomore, one professor told Gentry she’d never make it in journalism. The professor believed she lacked the drive and work ethic to succeed.
In tears, Gentry asked what she could do to change her teacher’s mind. Two years later, she was recognized as the top journalism student in her class.
And a few months after that, she began her first job at WEVV-44, a start-up station in Evansville she joined at its inception.
Gentry was offered the job in January 2015, during her senior year at Butler, and she officially joined the station in June. In August, she was on air as a weekend sports anchor. In 2017, she became the station’s sports director.
The job proved to be another invaluable experience.
“I learned a lot about storytelling and building genuine relationships with people during my time there,” Gentry said. “… And I did everything from shooting, producing, editing, anchoring, everything within a day. So it was a big learning experience, too.”
Gentry’s “big break” came this summer when Larra Overton left Indy Sports Central for a position with the Indianapolis Colts.
When Gentry arrived at Butler, she quickly realized she lacked the connections of many of her classmates. She had no family members in the business, no close friends who could put in a good word with station management.
So she began emailing media personalities throughout the Indianapolis market, inviting them out for coffee so she could pick their brains.
Overton was the first person to say yes to one of Gentry’s cold calls.
“So it’s kind of ironic that I’m now stepping into her role,” Gentry said.
That contact from years ago provided the entry. It made Gentry confident to reconnect with Overton after she publicly announced her move and inquire about the job opening.
That was enough to get the ball rolling. Gentry’s work ethic and professionalism did the rest.
Her new job in her dream market has given Gentry a great sense of gratitude and a desire to pay it forward to future generations.
“I didn’t know anybody going into this business, hardly,” Gentry said. “So anybody who wants to reach out to me and ask what it’s like, I’ve kind of promised myself to never turn down an email or not get too busy for somebody who is also interested in this business.”
Gentry now finds herself anchoring Friday night broadcasts and reveling in high school football. It reminds her of her early days in Evansville, and she enjoys the opportunity to get to know coaches and athletes on a personal level.
But she’s also enjoying cover the Colts, Pacers and Indiana’s major college teams.
There is still one athletic program she’d like to cover — the one she’s always been a part of at Lapel.
“I’m kind of pushing for it at some point,” Gentry said. “If my management allows me to cover a special game that Lapel is involved in, then that would be another dream for me, too, is to cover a Lapel sporting event, for sure.”
She came close Saturday night, sending a special on-air shoutout to the Bulldogs’ girls golf team after it qualified for the state finals for the first time in school history.
Moments like that make the job special for Gentry.
Being close to home has meant she can reconnect with old friends from as far back as middle school, and it gives her a ready-made test audience any time she needs it — especially with her father, Mike, a former basketball player at Highland High School.
But Gentry serves as an inspiration, too. For every kid growing up with a love of storytelling and the desire to follow their dreams.
“I’m all about truly enjoying life and having fun and making the most of each and every single day,” she said, “but at the same time, if you really want to do something and you feel it is your calling and your passion, do whatever you can and whatever it takes to get there.”
