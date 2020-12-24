ANDERSON — This will be a special Christmas for Portia Harrison and her three children.
For the first time, Harrison has placed a Christmas tree in a house that she owns through the local Habitat for Humanity program.
She said the tree will be surrounded by gifts for her children aged 13, 14, and 15 on Christmas morning.
Harrison, 35, moved into the house in the 2800 block of Fairview Street five months ago after her entire family provided sweat equity into the three-bedroom house.
“I was first supposed to move into a refurbished house, but this one became available last year,” Harrison said. “We did everything.”
Prior to that the family lived in an apartment in Lynwood Park and she was able to pick out the cabinets and color scheme for the house.
Harrison is currently laid off from Continental Inc. because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a feeling I had never felt before,” she said of moving into the house. “I was so happy. My mom cried.
“Coming from where I was to where I’m at now is amazing,” Harrison said. “Without Habitat I would not have been able to buy a house.”
Jan Miller, director of the Habitat for Humanity program, said the house was made possible through assistance from the city of Anderson and Vectren.
She said Harrison’s 30-year mortgage was decided so that the payment wouldn’t be more than 30% of her income.
“I never had a savings account before,” Harrison said. “I had a future before, but it was one I don’t want to think about.”
The stimulus money she received from the federal government earlier this year went into a savings account to make sure the mortgage payment could be made on time.
“I knew the house would look good,” she said. “I’ve never had anything on my own before.”
Harrison’s story is one of determination and perseverance.
Harrison was arrested three times in 2011 because of an addiction to opioids following a medical procedure.
She spent 293 days in the Madison County Jail and her three children resided with her mother.
“I haven’t been in trouble since 2011 and haven’t taken a pill since Feb. 26, 2012,” Harrison said. “My mom never missed a visit while I was in jail.”
She urged people dealing with an addiction problem to develop a support system.
“Try your best to find a sponsor that’s the same age,” Harrison said. “There are a lot of young people dealing with a drug problem.
“It was really tough on my kids,” she said of her time in jail. “I have been open with my kids on how I got into trouble.”
Harrison was married for 10 years. When she moved back to Anderson from Georgia it was the first time she had lived on her own.
“The addiction snuck up on me,” she said. “I was taking 60 pills a day. I had to reach a turning point. I’ll never do it again.”
Harrison said during her addiction she didn’t care about anything but obtaining the opioids.
“Addiction would have been my life,” she said. “I burned all my bridges.”
Harrison said she would eventually like to help other people dealing with addiction and to help families find housing through Habitat for Humanity.
“I made a lot of friends through the program,” she said.
