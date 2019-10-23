ANDERSON – As a result of late planting because of heavy and consistent spring rains, the harvesting of crops in Indiana is running behind schedule.
The United States Department of Agriculture reported Sunday that 53% of the soybeans in Indiana have been harvested, compared to 65% on the same date in 2018. The USDA reported that 36% of the corn crop has been harvested, compared to 63% last year.
Both the corn and soybean crops are considered to be 71% in fair to good condition.
Northern Madison County farmer Tony Bailey said harvesting is a little behind schedule.
“We have harvested about 30% of the corn and soybeans,” he said, estimating that 60% of both crops are in fair to good condition.
“The yields are better than expected,” he added. “We’re probably down 20% for both corn and soybeans this year.”
With the good weather last week, Bailey said, farmers were hard at work harvesting. The hot summer weather helped with the maturing of plants, but the recent frost stopped the process, he explained.
Brian Bays, who farms on the western side of the county, said local farmers were “in the heat of the battle” last weekend with the mild weather allowing the harvesting to take place.
“We’ve made good progress on the beans, the moisture level in the corn is still high because it was planted a little later,” he said.
Bays said the bean yields have been better than expected but will still be down 10% to 15% compared to previous years. Corn yields will be down about 20%, according to Bays.
He said the beans should be harvested within the next few days and most local farmers will complete the corn harvest by Thanksgiving, a few weeks behind schedule.
Bays classified the condition of the crop as mostly fair.
Macrotrends.com, which provides a long-term perspective on markets, showed the average national price for a bushel of corn in October 2018 was $3.68. This year, the local market price is $4.05 per bushel.
A year ago this month the average price nationally for soybeans was $8.48 per bushel; this year, it's $9.04 per bushel.
“The prices are not great, but not terrible,” Bailey said. “The price is rebounding.”
Bays agreed.
“The markets are on pins and needles waiting to see if the trade deal with China is finalized,” he said. “If that doesn’t take place there will be a decline in the price.”
