ANDERSON — A second long-term care facility in Madison County has been identified as having had several residents die from COVID-19, according to state officials.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Tuesday that another four deaths at a Madison County facility appear to be virus related.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said there have been three confirmed COVID-19 deaths at the Summit Convalescent Center in Summitville.
Box said during the state's daily news conference Monday that 11 residents of Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson had died of COVID-19.
“Our long-term care facilities continue to be a big concern,” Box said. “In addition to the 11 residents of Bethany Pointe in Madison County who have died, we are aware of another facility in Madison County with four deaths, which appear to be COVID related."
Box said facilities in Johnson and Lawrence counties have also seen deaths from the virus.
Box said the state was sending 50 additional testing kits to Bethany Pointe.
Grimes said the state tested 25 Bethany Pointe residents on Sunday.
