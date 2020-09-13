ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will be purchasing a mobile health clinic vehicle to aid in the continuing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison County commissioners awarded a contract with DVC Inc. of Burlington, Wisconsin, on Wednesday for the construction of a mobile health clinic at a cost of $453,690.
The county also received a proposal from Farber Specialty Vehicles in the amount of $390,000.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Health Department, said the Farber proposal didn’t include all the items the department wanted for the vehicle.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said the county needs to work on financing the purchase, which has already been approved by the Indiana Finance Authority.
Hughes said the county might have to pay for the vehicle and be reimbursed by the state from coronavirus pandemic funds allocated for Madison County.
“It’s going to be great,” Grimes said of the vehicle, which is expected to be delivered next spring.
She said the vehicle will be used for COVID-19 testing and for mass vaccination clinics around the county.
“It’s 39 feet long,” Grimes said. “There will be an examination room, lab for collecting specimens and meeting place.”
She said the department is working to determine if the county can access the funds immediately from the state.
ISDH Grant
The Madison County Health Department has received a $200,000 grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to perform additional coronavirus testing.
Grimes said the grant funding will be used to hire four additional nurses and clerical help for the period from Oct. 5 through June 30, 2021.
The state is providing all the necessary personal protection equipment and paying for the testing, she said.
“The tests will be free to the patient since the work will be done at the state lab,” Grimes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.