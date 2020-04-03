ANDERSON – Updating a report from earlier Friday morning, Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said that she has received death certificates for an additional four people who died of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the Madison County's total to eight deaths from the virus.
Grimes said the new reported deaths were of a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s.
“Our reported numbers are being delayed,” Grimes said, referring to information passed along to the county by the state.
She said another three positive tests in the county were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, raising the local total to 66.
The newest positive cases include three women, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, respectively.
The county’s two top health officials are urging people to continue to stay at home and, when around other people, to practice social distancing.
“Staying home and social distancing will work,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County Health Officer said. “It’s our only tool until a vaccine is developed.”
Because of federal privacy laws, the health department is not disclosing victims' identities, where they live, worked or any other specific information, beyond gender and age range.
To date, 43 women and 23 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County.
The county’s first positive test was reported March 18.
