ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department canceled all COVID-19 vaccinations for Tuesday as emergency declarations were issued for Madison County, Anderson and Elwood as a result of the 9-inch snowfall.
Those who had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who have existing appointments can expect an automated notification from the registration system of the new appointment date. It will also provide a link to reschedule or cancel if this date change is inconvenient.
The health department’s Facebook page and website will be updated with any further information.
