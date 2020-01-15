ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department believes it’s time the county adopted an ordinance to regulate smoking and vaping.
The Indiana General Assembly in 2012 passed legislation that banned smoking in all public places and within 8 feet of an entry door.
The state smoking ban exempted bars, state licensed gaming and horse racing facilities and fraternal organizations that charge a membership fee.
According to the latest statistics, 24% of adults in Madison County smoke compared to 21% of adults in Indiana that smoke.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Health Department, said Wednesday the Board of Health in October decided to monitor the results of a vaping ban in public places adopted by the Columbus City Council.
“Columbus added the vaping prohibition to their existing smoking ordinance,” Grimes said. “We don’t have a county smoking ordinance.”
She said Madison County follows the state code that was adopted in 2012.
“It’s time we had a smoking ordinance,” Grimes said.
She conceded that the smoking bans are difficult to enforce.
Grimes said a county smoking ordinance has to be requested by the Health Board to the Madison County commissioners.
Delaware County adopted a smoking ordinance in 2006 that designated all public places as smoke free.
Smoking is allowed in bars and restaurants but it must be in a segregated area separated by a wall.
Grimes is reviewing the Delaware County ordinance.
The Breathe Easy Indiana websites lists the following counties and communities with smoking ordinances: Vanderburg County (excluding Evansville), Vigo county (including Terre Haute), Howard County (including Kokomo), Bloomington, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Lawrence, South Bend, West Lafayette and Zionsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.