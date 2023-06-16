ANDERSON — Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Mellinger told the county health board that she plans to create four new positions.
Funds from the Local Health Maintenance and Local Health Trust Grants would initially pay for a full-time addiction recovery coach, a nurse practitioner and two environmental specialists. The positions would be funded in coming years through at least $4.5 million in state money recently awarded to the health department.
The department is slated to receive a minimum of $1.5 million to $2 million in 2024 and $3 million to $4 million over the following four years in state-issued funds, resulting from a bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb for the purpose of boosting local public health efforts.
There is a snag, though, related to the four new positions. There isn't enough office space to accommodate the current staff, let alone the new employees. A few current employees have been working from home, Mellinger noted.
Per state guidelines, 10% of each year's allotment of new state funds can be used for capital projects and could be applied to additional offices, she said.
"The work that we're wanting to do with 2024, we can go ahead this year and get all of that in place or at least start planning and getting people hired to do those things," she told the board Wednesday.
During the budget discussion, Mellinger said current employees could receive a pay increase of 5% or more, if county council approves her draft of the 2023-2024 budget.
She later clarified that such increases come from the health fund budget collected via a different tax levy than the general fund. Despite the pay increases, the department will request the same amount from council as the previous year.
Mellinger said the goal was to compensate current workers for increased responsibilities and keep wages competitive.
The department's budget is scheduled for finalization in October. The health board's next meeting will be Oct. 11 at 8 a.m.