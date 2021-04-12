INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that 1,198 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing Indiana's total number of cases to 698,692.
As of Sunday, 12,743 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day, according to a press release from the state health department. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,303,200 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,299,121 on Saturday. A total of 9,212,718 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of Sunday, a total of 3,382,357 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,979,829 first doses and 1,402,528 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
