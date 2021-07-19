INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 285 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 761,472 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 13,525 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,635,079 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,628,580 on Friday. A total of 11,052,511 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccination clinics can be found at visit https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
