INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 497 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 766,351 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 13,537 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 428 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,654,650 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,646,953 on Friday. A total of 11,148,775 tests, including repeat tests for have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccination clinics can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride by calling 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state and can be reached at 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choosing option 9.
As of Monday, a total of 5,831,264 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,903,839 first doses and 2,927,425 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
