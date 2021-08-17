ANDERSON — All residents should wear masks indoors, the Madison County Health Department is now recommending, no matter what your COVID-19 vaccination status is.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now designates Madison County at the red level, which indicates high transmission of the virus. In Indiana, only Newton County in the northwest is not red; it’s orange.
The Indiana State Department of Health website continues to show Madison County in the orange designation for a second week.
The county health department is recommending that all residents follow the CDC guidelines, which also include frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing surfaces and getting vaccinated, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the department.
Madison County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases this week; one death was reported last week.
The state announced Tuesday that an additional 2,726 people tested positive for the virus. A total of 13,743 Indiana residents have died during the pandemic.
Mellinger said that local hospitals are experiencing a high volume in terms of increased visits.
The vaccination rate for Madison County is 48.6%, compared with 51.5% statewide.
“Our vaccination rate is up a little bit,” Mellinger said. “The biggest concern remains getting people vaccinated.”
She said the CDC is recommending everyone over age 12 be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“There is no state or local mask mandate,” she said. “Each school system has the option to require the wearing of masks in the classrooms.”
Mellinger said all reported cases in Madison County are the delta variant of the virus, and almost all reported cases are among people who have not been vaccinated.
She said only 0.3% of those vaccinated have contracted COVID’s delta variant, which spreads more than twice as easily as other coronavirus strains.
The county’s positivity rate for people being tested for the virus is 9.5%.
Mellinger said the Health Department is receiving numerous requests for the mobile unit to attend events to vaccinate people.
“I’m requesting the state Health Department send their mobile unit to Madison County to help cover the requests.”
The CDC has recommended that immunocomprised individuals receive a booster shot of the vaccine.
Mellinger said local officials had required a note from a doctor to receive the booster but have lifted that requirement.
