INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 157 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 757,904 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 13,496 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,617,583 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,600,537 on Friday. A total of 10,970,177 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccination clinics can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of Monday, a total of 5,711,880 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,841,438 first doses and 2,870,442 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.