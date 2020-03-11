ANDERSON — The administrator of the Madison County Health Department said it will only be a matter of time before the novel coronavirus appears in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Health Department, said Wednesday that there are no current cases of the coronavirus in the county.
“I’m not concerned,” Grimes said. “We know it will come to Madison County, it’s just a matter of time.”
Grimes said the biggest concern is how the schools will handle it if a student or staff member tests positive.
“The Indiana State Department of Health said if a school-age child tests positive they will conduct a conference call to discuss the best options for the school and the community,” she said. “I’m glad there are options. Closure of the schools is not automatic. I like to know there are options.”
Grimes said that fewer than five people have been tested and that none were positive.
The people tested had traveled in the United States and returned to Madison County, but had not visited a foreign country, Grimes said.
The testing procedure is a medical provider will obtain an upper respiratory swab and send the sample to a private lab that is certified to conduct the coronavirus test. Test results are available in two or three days with a positive test reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, the county health department and the medical provider.
The Indiana State Health Department website said 43 people have been tested for the coronavirus and there are 10 positive results.
Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion and Noble are the impacted counties.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus is a global pandemic.
Grimes said the declaration by WHO didn’t come as a surprise.
She is concerned about misinformation being circulated on social media. Grimes said official information is available on Facebook at Madison County Health Department.
The local Health Department has established a task force consisting of public safety agencies, the local hospitals, schools, business community, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and local elected officials.
The Madison County COVID-19 Task Force met Tuesday to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus, Grimes said.
She said roles and responsibilities were more clearly defined.
The task force addressed the following issues: Current dispatch screening protocols; internal and external communications in which the task force will act as a decision-making entity for Madison County’s response, based upon the most current guidelines and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
“Everything is in place,” Grimes said. “The landscape can change depending on where a positive test is found. We’re moving forward to make sure that businesses can continue to operate.”
She said at this point prevention is all local residents and officials can do. Residents are urged to wash their hands frequently, keep surfaces clean and avoid contact with people showing flu-like symptoms.
“We have to ramp up disinfection practices,” Grimes said.
While both the city of Elwood and town of Pendleton on Tuesday closed their buildings to the public, the town of Lapel issued a statement Wednesday that its town hall remains open.
“You may hear in the coming days that communities neighboring ours are taking measures to prevent the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Lapel Town Council posted on Facebook. “These measures include closing their Town Halls and cancelling public meetings. Actions such as these can create an uneasiness or even panic within a community. While we are very aware of the seriousness of this virus, we are not health care experts. We must rely on the recommendations of state and local health agencies to make the best decisions we can for the health and safety of our town.
“At this time we have not been advised that any closures or cancellations are needed or necessary,” the notice continued. “However, we do want to be cautious. This is why we are asking the residents of Lapel to use the drive up window at Town Hall or leave your payments in the drop box whenever possible. If you do have business that needs conducted in Town Hall, you are more than welcome to come in.”
