ANDERSON – While the rate of childhood immunizations appears to have dropped in other places around the state, health and education officials report it has remained relatively steady in Madison County and nearby communities.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Mellinger said she has not seen any changes in the number of children being vaccinated and that parents and guardians continue to make appointments.
“I haven’t noticed, and nurses have not reported to me, that it’s lower than usual. It’s still pretty steady for us.”
In keeping with Indiana Department of Education policy, parents and guardians are given a 20-day grace period to complete any delinquent immunizations. After that point, schools may deny students entry until the required vaccines have been administered.
Officials at Alexandria Community Schools, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and Shenandoah School Corp. also said they have not noticed a decrease in immunization, whether for COVID-related or other reasons.
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Bobby Fields said his district makes every effort to work with families to get the students into compliance as soon as possible.
He reported 24 students seeking religious exemptions and three seeking medical exemptions in his district this year.
“We saw more of a decrease in compliance last year than we have seen this year. We have seen a slight increase in religious exemptions this year.”
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said the state and district immunization policies are communicated to parents and guardians in a variety of ways,
“Our school nurses monitor and maintain the immunization records. They contact parents and remind them of the necessary immunizations for various grade levels,” she said. “We even had a scheduled day in July when parents could bring their children to the school for the mobile immunization clinic to give students their shots.”
