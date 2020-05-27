ANDERSON — A hearing in the lawsuit brought by opponents of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center has been delayed to July 9.
The hearing was set for Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 but was continued as a result of the Madison County Government Center being limited to the number of people allowed in the building.
Attorneys for the opponents, Invenergy and the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals were scheduled to present oral arguments in the case.
Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley set an attorney’s conference for June 8 and the hearing on July 9 at 9 a.m.
Last week, the opponents filed a court document in support of their request for judicial review.
Invenergy and BZA attorneys contend the decision is not subject to judicial review based on a member of the county board and a decision by a board member to recuse herself initially.
The contention is that the request by Invenergy, developers of the solar energy facility, should have been denied because BZA member Beth VanSickle was not a resident of the county and shouldn’t have been allowed to vote.
A second contention is that former BZA president Mary Jane Baker didn’t vote on the original request for the special exception and variances because of a stated conflict of interest, but then voted on an amended request from the company.
The BZA has twice voted for the $110 million project that is expected to generate 120 megawatts of electricity in northern Madison County.
The Madison County Council voted earlier this year to deny a request for a tax abatement for project developer Invenergy. The company has since announced it is delaying the start of construction.
VanSickle was the appointment on the BZA based on her employment with the Madison County Purdue Extension office. She is not a resident of Madison County.
VanSickle cast the deciding vote for the initial approval of the project in 2019.
Baker didn’t vote on Invenergy’s initial request because of a reported conflict of interest stating she knew a property owner who would benefit financially by the project.
At a subsequent hearing on the project the opponents objected to Baker’s participation in the vote.
After the opponents’ lawsuit was filed, a supplement to the official court record was submitted explaining why Baker didn’t have a conflict of interest.
The legal brief contends Baker should have explained why there wasn’t a conflict at the time of the hearing; the BZA attorney could have explained why there wasn’t a conflict; and the statement is not subject to cross-examination.
Both lawsuits filed by the project’s opponents concern votes cast by members of the Board of Zoning Appeals and say the decisions were arbitrary and capricious.
The initial 850-acre special use was approved in May 2019, which included a 500-foot setback from non-participating property owners. A second approval in September was for an additional 350 acres.
