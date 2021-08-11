ANDERSON — A hearing has been reset for Sept. 9 on a request for judicial review of the approval for the Aspire substance abuse treatment facility on South Ridgeview Road.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals in 2019 approved the rezoning for the facility on the site of the former Mockingbird Hill music venue and approved a special exception in 2020.
The Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center opened earlier this year.
Residents raised several concerns, including an impact on property values and increases in crime and traffic.
The residents have filed a civil lawsuit in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 asking Judge Mark Dudley to send the matter back to the Board of Zoning Appeals to include conditions for the operation of the facility.
The lawsuit contends the BZA didn’t include in the special exception any of the 49 conditions the residents sought.
Aspire of Indiana and Progress House verbally agreed the facility would house only men, would have a maximum of 100 beds, would not allow anyone convicted of a sex crime or violent crime and would have 50 security cameras.
Attorney Larry Whitham said the BZA should be required to conduct a further hearing and include in the approval of the special exception the specific conditions.
“There should be a further hearing to consider the importance of the reasonable conditions being sought,” he wrote.
In the response for the BZA, assistant city attorney Tim Lanane said the request for judicial review didn’t include any case history requiring the setting of conditions in granting a special exception.
Lanane said the request is based on “nothing but unwarranted stereotypes and conjecture.”
The unanimous vote by the BZA came following three hours of testimony for and against the treatment center and after several continuances were granted to allow the opponents more time to prepare their presentation.
Whitham said the residents didn’t believe the BZA allowed them adequate time to present their case.
The appeal includes as plaintiffs the names of numerous property owners in the area of Ridgeview Drive, north of the facility.
The request for judicial review contends the members of the Board of Zoning Appeals failed to consider how the project would impact the current use and value of neighboring residential properties.
“That the proposed use would be detrimental to public convenience and welfare by jeopardizing the safety, security and comfort of the permanent residents of the community and that the proposed use would interfere with and diminish the quality of life in the community,” the original appeal reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.