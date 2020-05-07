ANDERSON — A hearing is set for later this month in the lawsuit brought by opponents of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center.
Attorneys for the opponents, Invenergy and the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals will present their oral arguments on May 27 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
The opponents last week filed a court document in support of their request for judicial review.
Invenergy and BZA attorneys contend the decision is not subject to judicial review based on a member of the county board and a decision by a board member to recuse herself initially.
The contention is that the request by Invenergy, developers of the solar energy facility, should have been denied because BZA member Beth VanSickle was not a resident of the county and shouldn’t have been allowed to vote.
A second contention is that former BZA president Mary Jane Baker didn’t vote on the original request for the special exception and variances because of a stated conflict of interest, but then voted on an amended request from the company.
The BZA has twice voted for the $110 million project that is expected to generate 120 megawatts of electricity in northern Madison County.
The Madison County Council voted earlier this year to deny a request for a tax abatement for project developer Invenergy. The company has since announced it is delaying the start of construction.
VanSickle was the appointment on the BZA based on her employment with the Madison County Purdue Extension office. She is not a resident of Madison County.
VanSickle cast the deciding vote for the initial approval of the project in 2019.
The initial lawsuit stated that the original attorney for the BZA agreed that Vansickle’s vote did not count and a revote on the initial applications should take place with a new board.
But a new attorney hired by the BZA said that no revote was required on the approval of Invenergy’s first application.
Baker didn’t vote on Invenergy’s initial request because of a reported conflict of interest stating she knew a property owner who would benefit financially by the project.
At a subsequent hearing on the project the opponents objected to Baker’s participation in the vote.
“Mary Jane Baker ignored the objection and proceeded anyway,” the legal brief states. “At the time of the hearing she did not explain why she believed she had no conflict during the new proceedings.”
After the lawsuit was filed by the opponents of the project, a supplement to the official court record was submitted explaining why Baker didn’t have a conflict of interest.
The legal brief contends Baker should have explained why there wasn’t a conflict at the time of the hearing; the BZA attorney could have explained why there wasn’t a conflict; and the statement is not subject to cross-examination.
“In the end, Mary Jane Baker recused herself initially due to her bias,” the court document reads. “She decided on her own that she had a conflict and could not be involved in the proceeding on the original application.
“She then inexplicably inserted herself into the proceedings on the new applications and refused to state how the conflict of interest suddenly disappeared,” the legal brief reads.
Both lawsuits filed by the opponents of the project concern votes cast by members of the Board of Zoning Appeals and say the decisions were arbitrary and capricious.
The initial 850-acre special use was approved in May which included a 500-foot setback from non-participating property owners and a second for an additional 350 acres in September.
Baker cast the deciding vote at the September meeting for the second special use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.